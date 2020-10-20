One Dead After Pickup Truck and Semi Collide in Wexford Co.

One person is dead after a crash on M-37 and 16 Road.

Police say a pickup truck blew through a stop sign causing the tuck to collide with a semi Monday night.

Unfortunately the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The names of the drivers have yet to be released and the crash remains under investigation.

M-37 was shut down for over 4 hours due to the crash.