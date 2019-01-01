One Dead After House Caught Fire New Years Day in Grand Traverse County

One person is dead after a home caught fire News Years Day in Grand Traverse County.

The fire happened Tuesday at a home on Crestwood Lane in Garfield Township.

Central dispatch received the call at 9:57 in the morning and Grand Traverse Metro Fire personnel arrived shorty after.

The Department says three people were able to exit the home after being alarmed by smoke detectors.

Unfortunately one person was not able to make it out and died as a result.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.