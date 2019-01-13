Ohio Man Seriously Injured in Chippewa County Snowmobile Crash

An Ohio man was seriously injured in a Chippewa County snowmobile crash.

At around 3:30 Friday afternoon, deputies responded to Trail #8, just east of Salt Point Rd., for a snowmobile accident.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was found that an Ohio man had lost control of his snowmobile and left the trail.

Accident investigators determined that once the snowmobile left the trail and entered the deep powdery snow, the sled was pulled into the trees.

Deputies say the driver sustained a life threatening injury and was taken to War Memorial Hospital.

He was later transferred to another hospital downstate, where he remains alive, but in very serious condition.