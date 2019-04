A 21 year old Ogemaw County man was arraigned recently in Oscoda County for stealing a Ford pick-up back in February.

The State Police says Joseph King stole the truck from the Luzerne Express Campground west of Grayling.

He then allegedly drove the vehicle to Oakland County where he ended up being arrested on several charges.

He was arraigned in 81st district court last Thursday and is being held on $200,000 bond.