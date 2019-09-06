Ogemaw Co. Bank Robbery Suspect in Custody, Used Bomb Threats in Attempted Distraction

A bank robbery and bomb threats targeting schools and hospitals in an apparent attempt to thin out the response from law enforcement.

We can tell you the suspected bank robber is in custody at the end of a manhunt across multiple counties.

According to state police that robber, armed, targeted the Mercantile Bank branch in Rose City in Ogemaw County around 9:30 Friday morning.

Many of the details surrounding what happened inside remain unclear early on in the investigation…

But police have told us the robber did make off with cash, the exact amount, however, is not known.

He then escaped.

Multiple agencies — called in on the frantic effort to bring him to justice.

An effort that eventually saw MSP roll out K-9 units, air support including a drone and a SWAT response team.

Ultimately — a few hours later, the work paid off when one of those K-9 units tracked the suspect into a field in Arenac county at M-61 and Lincoln.

At that point, police made the arrest.

Shortly after that robbery…

The bomb threats, an attempt to scatter police, targeted several schools and hospitals across four different counties: Ogemaw, Iosco, Crawford and Roscommon.

According to state police, they have no reason to believe any of the threats were credible.

Local businesses did go into lockdown as a precaution.

Now that police have a suspect in custody, they tell us “now the real work begins.”

Investigators are getting search warrants for the suspect’s vehicle and gathering evidence as the probe moves forward.

Keep it tuned right here in the coming days as we learn more on air and online.