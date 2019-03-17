Officials Meet With Public on Recovery From Central Michigan Tornadoes

An informational meeting was held Sunday afternoon at Durand High School in Shiawasse County.

It comes as in the wake of four confirmed tornadoes in two central Michigan counties.

Emergency management and government officials addressed recovery efforts.

Part of that is both short and long term housing needs.

Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole confirmed a local state of emergency has been declared in the county.

That’s after 61 homes were damaged and 20 were deemed uninhabitable or destroyed – as well as 16 barns and two businesses.

No one was reported injured in any of the tornadoes.