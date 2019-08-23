Officials Investigating After Gas Explosion in Mt. Pleasant

Crews are investigating after a gas explosion in Mt. Pleasant Thursday.

It happened just before two o’clock that afternoon at the Lexington Apartments on Deerfield Rd.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, light smoke was visible from the rear of the building.

Shortly after, officials say, a fire in the crawl space was quickly extinguished.

The building sustained light fire and smoke damage with structural damage to the complex’s end units.

The person living in the affected apartment was not home at the time of the explosion and no injuries were reported.

The fire department says the explosion was due to a damaged gas line and is being investigated with the help of Consumer Energy.