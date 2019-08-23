- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Officials Investigating After Gas Explosion in Mt. Pleasant

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On August 23, 2019
251 Views
0

Crews are investigating after a gas explosion in Mt. Pleasant Thursday.

It happened just before two o’clock that afternoon at the Lexington Apartments on Deerfield Rd.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, light smoke was visible from the rear of the building.

Shortly after, officials say, a fire in the crawl space was quickly extinguished.

The building sustained light fire and smoke damage with structural damage to the complex’s end units.

The person living in the affected apartment was not home at the time of the explosion and no injuries were reported.

The fire department says the explosion was due to a damaged gas line and is being investigated with the help of Consumer Energy.

Post Views: 251



Trending Now
Bay City Man Dead Following Lake County ORV Crash
Remington Hernandez August 19, 2019
Downstate Man Arrested for Walking Around Naked in Cheboygan County
Remington Hernandez August 19, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Officials Investigating After Gas Explosion in Mt. Pleasant
Share No Comment