Officers Awarded for Saving Two from Sault Ste. Marie House Fire

Two Police Officers were recently honored for risking their lives to save others.

On October 15th of last year Sault Ste. Marie Police officers were dispatched to a house fire in the 1000 block of Young Street.

Officers arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

They also learned that two people were still trapped in the basement.

Both entrances that they could have used to get to the basement were engulfed in flames.

But the officers were determined to rescue the two trapped inside.

This body cam footage shows the officers, Shane Hill and Marcel Coullard using a door ram from the patrol car to remove a block window leading directly to the basement.

Once the window was clear Hill and Coullard could hear voices coming from inside.

They called out and the two were able to come to the window where they were pulled to safety.

Unknown to the officers there was a large welding gas tank 20 feet away from where the officers had been.

Shortly after the two were pulled from the basement and all four were walking back to the street the tank exploded, throwing debris in all directions.

For their life saving efforts, the two were recognized at Monday night’s City Commission Meeting.

Police Chief John Riley presenting Officers Hill and Coullard with Life Saving Commendations for their compassion and dedication to duty and their community, even when their own safety was at risk.