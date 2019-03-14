Off-Duty Conservation Officers Help Rescue Missing Man in Isabella Co.

Two off-duty DNR conservation officers helped rescue a missing man late Tuesday afternoon in Isabella County.

The officer found the 59 year old Remus man in a wooded area near Halls Lake, on the west side of Isabella County.

According to the DNR, the man had been reported missing earlier in the day.

His girlfriend reported to 911, the he had followed his dogs into the woods after they had jumped out of his truck.

She was not aware of her location, but was able to describe a green gate on the land.

Off-duty conservation officer, Haas and Russell both were nearby when they received the call and familiar with the area.

After following tracks in the snow for about 2 miles, the officers found that he tracks were leading toward a rural road on the north side of Halls Lake.

State Police troopers drove toward that road and found the man wandering on a rural road.

By the time he was found, the man had been missing for four hours.

Medics evaluated the man who was cold, but in good health.