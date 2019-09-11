Oceana County Crash Kills Two, Closes Freeway

An accident in Oceana County turned deadly twice over and forced a full freeway shutdown.

Take a look, these photos were sent in by the sheriff’s office, showing just how bad the damage really was.

It happened on Northbound U.S. 31 near West Hammett in Pentwater Township just before ten Tuesday night.

Deputies responded and found this tragic scene…

A GMC Yukon driven by an Indiana man drifted off the road, into the median and then hit a tree.

The driver — identified as Mark Hezlep — had to be removed from the vehicle and be taken to a hospital by helicopter where he died of his injuries.

Hezlep’s passenger, his daughter Casey Emmons, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but investigators suspect drowsy driving may have played a role.