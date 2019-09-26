Oceana Co. Missing Man Found Dead

Tragic new developments in our top story in connection to a man reported missing Tuesday in Oceana County.

Investigators confirm they discovered his body.

59-year-old Lloyd Gauld, missing since Monday, had reportedly gone out into the woods in Elbridge Township to set up a tree stand ahead of the bow hunt.

Friends reported speaking with Gauld at some point and then losing contact.

Police say those friends later found his vehicle on a federal forest trail road.

At that point, Oceana County deputies responded.

Tragically, they discovered Gauld’s body shortly thereafter, only about 100 yards away from where he had parked.

No foul play is suspected in this case, it’s believed the victim had a medical emergency while setting up that tree stand.