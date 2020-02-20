Occupants Evacuated During Fire in Mackinac Island

Around 10:45 p.m. last night a passerby saw flames and smoke filling the air, the flames coming from a window of the Village Inn Suites on Hoban Street in Mackinac Island.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find the fire coming from a restaurant and immediately went to the second floor of the building to help occupants evacuate while battling the fire.

It took firefighters about an hour to battle the blaze, and thankfully no one was injured.

Investigation on the fire is still underway.