Nugent, Hoitenga Launch Effort to Reverse MI Baiting Ban

Staff Writer Posted On September 17, 2019
Heading into the 2019 deer hunting season, Chronic Wasting Disease remains a major concern for Michigan wildlife officials…

Which is why they banned baiting throughout the lower peninsula and part of the upper peninsula as well.

That is…

Unless State Rep. Michelle Hoitenga or rocker Ted Nugent have anything to say about it.

A bill sponsored by Hoitenga — who represents Wexford County in Lansing — would end that prohibition.

Nugent signed on to the effort, arguing in a committee hearing the ban won’t stop deer from “swapping spit…”

Alluding to those C.W.D. concerns and pointing out deer could still eat from the same trees and plants.

