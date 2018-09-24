Not too Late to Complete Safety Course for Upcoming Hunting Season

It’s not too late to get a hunter safety certificate to participate in the upcoming hunting and trapping seasons.

Whether online, at home, or in traditional classrooms, the DNR has several upcoming opportunities to complete the course.

To purchase a hunting license in Michigan, first-time hunters born on or after January 1st 1960 are required to successfully complete a hunter safety and education course.

Participants can complete the self-paced online hunter safety course from their home and on their own schedule.

Online participants must pre-register for a required field day to complete the course.

The home-study course requires students to study the class materials before attending a pre-scheduled field day, where they will complete the final test.

And locally, you can learn in a traditional classroom setting.

To learn more about hunter education and to find a hunter safety course or field day, visit michigan.gov/huntereducation.