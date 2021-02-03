- Advertisement -
Northwestern Michigan College to Offer Engineering Degree

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On February 3, 2021
Northwestern Michigan College will offer an associate degree program in engineering starting Fall 2021.

The degree will allow students to get federal financial aid for 73 credits rather than the previous 58 required by four-year universities. 

“This program allows students to enter most engineering programs with full junior-level status, which represents tremendous cost savings in addition to the benefits of staying close to home and having much more one-on-one interaction with their instructors,” said NMC engineering instructor Jay Smith. 

NMC is a smaller university with an average class size of 20 students.

Michigan has one of the highest levels of engineering employment coming in third in the nation. 

 

