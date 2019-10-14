- Advertisement -
Northwestern Michigan College Green Lights New Faculty Contracts

Staff Writer Posted On October 14, 2019
As expected, Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City voted unanimously to approve a new, nearly three year contract for faculty.

The 34-month collective bargaining agreement with the N.M.C. Faculty Association and the Michigan Education Association follows a nearly unanimous vote to move forward last week.

Negotiators worked through a marathon ten hour session with a state mediator early in October to resolve all of the outstanding issues.

The new agreement features a tiered system of gradual pay increases and a clearly defined evaluation process for workers.

Work has been ongoing now since last year, when contracts expired in December.

