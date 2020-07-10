Northwest Michigan Works! Virtual Job Fair July 16

More than 160 jobs in healthcare, manufacturing, customer service, hospitality, and more will be featured at a Northwest Michigan Works! Virtual Job Fair Thursday, July 16.

The online event will include 12 employers from around Northwest Michigan and will give job seekers the opportunity to learn about current job openings and connect directly to employers.

The Virtual Job Fair will run from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. with a different employer scheduled to present every half hour.

There is no charge to participate in the job fair and registration provides access to any or all of the employer presentations.

Employers participating in the Virtual Job Fair include AAR Mobility, BATA, Cherry Republic, Country Inn & Suites, Crystal Mountain, Grand Traverse Pavilions, Grand Traverse Resort, MR Products, Pace North, Speedway, Universal Cleaners, and Wojan Window & Door.

Registration, the employer schedule, and information about their job openings are available here.