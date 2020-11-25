Northern Michiganders Travel for Thanksgiving Despite Warning from CDC

Millions of Americans will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, despite health experts saying not to.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to stay home and not travel for Thanksgiving to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here in Northern Michigan, some opted to fly out of the Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, to travel for the holidays like other Americans across the country.

“ Compared to previous years we are seeing about 50% of the people we normally see around this time of year,” said Dan Sal Assistant Airport Director.

Although numbers are lower than in previous years, this year’s figures suggest airports are more crowded and planes are fuller than they have ever been since the coronavirus pandemic started.

“ Some of the carriers that I have talked to say the flights are full. Delta is about 60% to 70% full. But as far as American, United, and Allegiant they will fill up their seats,” said Sal.

If you are one of the millions traveling for the holidays, here is what the CDC says to keep yourself and others safe during the pandemic:

P ractice physical distancing

Avoid touching surfaces others may have touched,

Wash hands frequently

Use hand sanitizer

Follow all local and state public health guidelines wherever they are