Northern Michigan Marks September 11th Anniversary with Tributes, Memorials

In Traverse City Wednesday morning, Grand Traverse Metro Fire joined the rest of the nation in observing the anniversary of 9/11, holding its 18th memorial service in its Memorial Park.

With a steel beam artifact from the North tower serving as the appropriate backdrop…

Coast Guard Traverse City Commander Charles Webb gave the keynote remarks, in which he recalled where he was on September 11th, 2001.

The morning provided a reminder of what our country lost that day 18 years ago and the sacrifice of those charged with saving those who were under attack.

The 9/11 Memorial Park behind the Metro Fire Station is open to the public year-round.

It is lit at night and they even snow blow it during the winter to make sure it is always open to everyone.