Northern Michigan Airports Get Over $2.2 Million in Infrastructure Grants

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 28, 2019
The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $986 million to airports across the country to improve their infrastructure.

Selected projects include construction, noise mitigation, emissions reduction, and maintenance.

354 airports in 44 states will benefit from the grants.

That includes some in our area, such as the Alpena County Regional Airport, Pellston Airport, Chippewa County Airport, and Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City.

In total, our area will see over $2.2 million.

