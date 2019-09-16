Northern MI Couple Ordered to Pay State Near $500-Thousand in Tax Case

A local couple may spend time in jail and have to shell out nearly half a million dollars to the State of Michigan.

That’s after the attorney general’s office says Charles and Angela Parks of Carp Lake pleaded guilty to a slew of tax related crimes.

Both admitted to it and were sentenced last week on six counts each of failing to file their income tax returns for years, beginning in 2012…

And doing the same when it came to monthly sales tax returns.

A treasury audit revealed their business — Park’s Place Cafe in Conway — had never been registered with regulators and had never given over its tax money.

Angela Parks will be sentenced to 90 days in jail if she can’t prove she made the payments…

While both will also spend years on probation, perform hundreds of hours of community service and pay out a collective $444-thousand in restitution.