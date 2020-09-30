- Advertisement -
North Carolina Man Arrested for Concealed Pistol License Violation in Isabella County

Andrea Ludema Posted On September 30, 2020
A Michigan State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on US-127 near Clarabella Road in Vernon Township on Wednesday morning.

The driver was a 22-year-old North Carolina man.

During the stop, the driver told the trooper he had a handgun in the vehicle and that he did not have a concealed pistol license.

The man was arrested and lodged at the Isabella County Jail pending arraignment.

