Nominate Your Local Hero for a “A Week at the Lake”

“A week at the lake”

Sounds nice right about now, right!

Well someone you nominate can win a week at a beautiful Lake Charlevoix home with up to 10 friends and family as part of a local hero award. Wait, there’s more! The winner and their guests will have the use of a hi-performance Tritoon boat and all the fixings for a final night barbecue jamboree.

A Charlevoix grad has created a local award that recognizes the unsung heroes of service and contribution in Charlevoix and Emmet Counties. All you have to do is send a letter or email nominating a deserving candidate telling their unique story of service, sacrifice or contribution. You have until June 30th.

Finalists will be announced on July 5th at the Boyne City Stroll the Streets. There will be an opportunity for the community to “like their favorites” online until July 31st.

The winner will be announced on August 2nd.

Send your letter to Pat O’Brien and Associates or email lakeweek@patobrien.com