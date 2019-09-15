No Shots Fired, Man Arrested After “Active Shooter” Report at U.P. Church

A man was taken into custody following reports of an active shooter at an Upper Peninsula church.

Officers were called to the Immaculate Conception Church on the north side of Iron Mountain Sunday.

Officers say the initial call was that there was an active shooter on the property.

However, an investigation found that no shots were fired and officers were also unable to find a weapon.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

They did end up arresting a man but the incident remains under investigation.