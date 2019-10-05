- Advertisement -
No Immediate Danger After Evart Police Investigate Social Media Post

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 5, 2019
Evart police are investigating after a post on social media that caused concerns at the high school.

Officers were dispatched to the campus around 2 p.m. Friday.

According to the department, the social media post was threatening in nature.

The person who made that post was ultimately located and the campus was secured during an investigation.

Police say school officials cooperated with officers during their probe and safety was ensured.

At this time, however, investigators say there is no reason to believe the suspect poses any immediate danger to the school.

