No Charges for Stabbing Suspect in Antrim County

New details in the investigation of a stabbing in Antrim County.

The sheriff’s office say the suspect in the stabbing will not be charged. That person also is being released from the Antrim County Jail.

Thursday we told you about a stabbing that claimed the life of a Williamsburg man.

Wednesday night officers were called about a domestic incident in progress.

When officers arrived they found the victim’s wife performing CPR.

The victim, 34 year-old Jimmy Ayers died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The situation turned deadly after a relative stepped in to intervene in a physical altercation between ayer and his wife.

No further details are being released at this time. We will keep you updated as we learn more.