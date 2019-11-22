NMC Students Providing Thanksgiving Meals

Northwestern Michigan College business students plan to distribute more than 200 Thanksgiving meals.

They will share the wealth on Monday, November 25th; between students, Coast Guard families and other community members.

The school started Food for Thought Experiential Learning Project seven years ago.

They use this project to teach students how to professionally communicate in a real-world setting.

Every student wrote a business letter to an organization, where they requested support for a specific meal item to give away.

This is the first time ever since the project began, where every business responded, but also agreed to support their efforts.

Monday’s distribution takes place at the N-M-C Main Campus, U-S Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City and Traverse Heights Elementary School.