NMC Business Students to Give 200 Families Thanksgiving Meals

Northwestern Michigan College business students are embarking on the seventh annual Food For Thought food drive.

But this year, they’ve got a new take: the Thanks-For-Giving project.

It involves goals of both improving their professional communication skills and serving the community.

Nmc students are preparing 200 boxes, each containing the fixings of a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Each box will be given to a local family in need of a little extra support in time for the holidays.

Donations are being collected from October 19th to November 19th and anyone can get involved by donating food, money, or family games or crafts.

If you want to help, you can contact:

Brandon Bugai

Student Marketing Lead

(231) 645-6365

bugai17@mail.nmc.edu

Kristy McDonald

Business Instructor

(231) 995-1059

kmcdonald@nmc.edu