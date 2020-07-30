NMC Barbecue Community Event Over After 65 Years

NMC and the Oleson Family will be celebrating their final NMC BBQ.

While continuing their support of students and community connections, Northwestern Michigan College and the Oleson family have agreed that this will be the final year of the BBQ event.

After 65 years and nearly 2 million dollars donated towards funded projects, the family is now wanting to help in new ways as the college develops and grows in these changing times.

The Oleson family has pledged to continue their support for the college and their students as they have been for the past 30 years.