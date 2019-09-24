Nissan Recalls Over 2.3 Million Vehicles

Nissan is recalling over one point two million vehicles due to issues with back-up cameras.

The recall affects several 2018 to 2019 models that were mainly sold in the U.S. And Canada.

According to a letter sent to federal regulators, owners of affected vehicles can adjust the camera until they cannot view the image.

The vehicle will then automatically retain those settings the next time it reverses.

That violates federal standards and Nissan opted to issue a voluntary recall.

Nissan will now notify owners and dealers will fix the issue for free.

To see if your vehicle is affected, log onto the NHTSA wesbite.