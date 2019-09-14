Nine O.K. After Plane Crash at Charlevoix Airport

The Charlevoix Municipal Airport had to be closed for some time on Friday following a plane crash.

At approximately 4:19 p.m., the small plane was attempting to land following a flight from Beaver Island.

But, as the plane was touching down, it crashed.

Nine people, including the pilot, were on board at the time of the incident.

Thankfully, though, no injuries were reported.

State police troopers are now working with the faa to determine the cause of the crash.

A preliminary investigation suggests that there was a problem with the landing gear when the plane touched down.