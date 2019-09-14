- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Nine O.K. After Plane Crash at Charlevoix Airport

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 14, 2019
268 Views
0

The Charlevoix Municipal Airport had to be closed for some time on Friday following a plane crash.

At approximately 4:19 p.m., the small plane was attempting to land following a flight from Beaver Island.

But, as the plane was touching down, it crashed.

Nine people, including the pilot, were on board at the time of the incident.

Thankfully, though, no injuries were reported.

State police troopers are now working with the faa to determine the cause of the crash.

A preliminary investigation suggests that there was a problem with the landing gear when the plane touched down.

Post Views: 268



Trending Now
Michigan Workers Crushed-to-Death By Falling Granite Slabs
Staff Writer September 10, 2019
Search for Missing Teen Continues in Isabella County
Staff Writer September 13, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Nine O.K. After Plane Crash at Charlevoix Airport
Share No Comment