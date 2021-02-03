Nine Muskegon men have been arrested on charges of trafficking drugs.

The charges include selling methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine.

35 federal, state, and local officers executed the arrest warrants.

The men arrested are:

31 year-old Zachary John Kennedy, a/k/a “Zeus”

28 year-old Brent Wilkerson, a/k/a “Pay”

28 year-old Delando Johnson, a/k/a “Fox”

42 year-old Carl Johnson, a/k/a “Orangebone,” a/k/a “Bones”

31 year-old Courtney Harris, a/k/a “Money”

32 year-old Daris Jefferson, a/k/a “Smoove”

23 year-old Alezay Coleman, a/k/a “Zay”

25 year-old Malik Jones-Smith, a/k/a “9”

Police are still on the lookout for 37 year-old Darrell Jonathon Martin, who is wanted on a federal arrest warrant. Anyone with information on him is encouraged to call 616-456-2438.