- Advertisement -
Home » State News

Nine Muskegon Men Have Been Arrested On Charges Of Trafficking Drugs

Erin Hatfield Posted On February 3, 2021
159 Views
0

Nine Muskegon men have been arrested on charges of trafficking drugs.

The charges include selling methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine.

35 federal, state, and local officers executed the arrest warrants.

The men arrested are:

31 year-old Zachary John Kennedy, a/k/a “Zeus”

28 year-old Brent Wilkerson, a/k/a “Pay”

28 year-old Delando Johnson, a/k/a “Fox”

42 year-old Carl Johnson, a/k/a “Orangebone,” a/k/a “Bones”

31 year-old Courtney Harris, a/k/a “Money”

32 year-old Daris Jefferson, a/k/a “Smoove”

23 year-old Alezay Coleman, a/k/a “Zay”

25 year-old Malik Jones-Smith, a/k/a “9”

Police are still on the lookout for 37 year-old Darrell Jonathon Martin, who is wanted on a federal arrest warrant. Anyone with information on him is encouraged to call 616-456-2438.

Post Views: 159



Trending Now
Twin Lake Woman Arrested for Possession of Meth, Caught with Several Grams and Large Amount of Money
Catilynn Fogarty January 28, 2021
Chicago Man Sentenced Up to 50 Years in Prison for Mt. Pleasant Murder
Catilynn Fogarty January 28, 2021
Read Next

You are reading
Nine Muskegon Men Have Been Arrested On Charges Of Trafficking Drugs
Share No Comment