Newberry Man Arrested for Possession of Meth, Arson and Domestic Violence

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 24, 2020
A Newberry man is out on bond after being arrested for a slew of charges. 

Police say they were called to a home on Sunday for reports of domestic violence involving this man Christopher Morrison. 

When authorities arrived at the scene Morrison was already gone. 

They later found him and said he had meth. 

The victim also claims Morrison burned their personal property. 

He is now out of tether and faces charges for meth, arson, and meth possession. 

