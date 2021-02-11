Newaygo Man Arrested for Having Meth, Assaulting Police in Mecosta County

A Newaygo man faces charges for assaulting a police officer and having meth.

Deputies say this man, Al Thompson, got his truck stuck in Aetna Township Wednesday morning.

When authorities arrived at the scene to help, they say Thompson got in his truck, tried to get away and threatened to shoot himself.

Thompson was out on bond at the time.

Deputies arrested the suspect for assaulting an office and for driving while high on meth.