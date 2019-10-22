Newaygo County Theft Suspect Identified Thanks to Help from Public

In another update the Michigan State Police identified a theft suspect in Newaygo County thanks to help from the public.

As we first reported Monday troopers say, they investigated the theft from a vehicle at the croton dam.

They believe this man broke a back window of a car and stole items from the car.

He reportedly went to the croton bay trading post before breaking into the car.

Troopers tell us they have since identified the man behind the theft a suspect out of Sand Lake.

They want to again thank the public for all of the help in this case.