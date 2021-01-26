- Advertisement -
Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office Sends Out Scam Alert

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 26, 2021
The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning. 

A new scam is going around the area where checks and letters are being sent to residents. 

In the letter, it tells people to cash a check and keep some of the money. 

The checks are issued by Firefly Federal Credit Union in the amount of $1,895.00. 

The letter says to keep $305.00 purchase gift cards with the remainder and send the gift cards to an email. 

Authorities say this is a scam. 

They warn you to never send money to someone you do not know. 

If you have fallen victim to this scam contact your local police agency immediately to report.

