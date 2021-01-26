Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office Sends Out Scam Alert
Posted On January 26, 2021
861 Views0
The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning.
A new scam is going around the area where checks and letters are being sent to residents.
In the letter, it tells people to cash a check and keep some of the money.
The checks are issued by Firefly Federal Credit Union in the amount of $1,895.00.
The letter says to keep $305.00 purchase gift cards with the remainder and send the gift cards to an email.
Authorities say this is a scam.
They warn you to never send money to someone you do not know.
If you have fallen victim to this scam contact your local police agency immediately to report.