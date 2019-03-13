- Advertisement -
Newaygo County Deputies Searching for Liquor Theft Suspect

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On March 13, 2019
Newaygo County deputies are asking for your help in their search for a theft suspect.

It happened Saturday at the Brohman EZ Mart.

According to the sheriff’s office, this man took $150 worth of liquor.

Cashiers say he was a black man around 6 feet tall and between 25-35 years old.

Cashiers also reported one or two tear drops below one of his eyes and an old English “L” or something similar on his face / cheek area.

Deputies say there is no vehicle description, as the suspect ran from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Wimmer at 231-689-7303.

