Newaygo County Deputies Ask For Help in Search for Boat Trailer Thief

Deputies are searching for whoever stole a boat trailer in Newaygo County.

According to the sheriff’s office, this white late nineties Chevy Suburban can be seen with the trailer in Big Prairie Township.

The Suburban is white with black rocker panels, running boards, aftermarket black wheels, with rust along the bottom of the rear doors.

If you have information on the theft or the Suburban’s owner, you can call the sheriff’s office at 231-689-5288 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.