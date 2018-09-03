- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Newaygo County Deputies Ask For Help in Search for Boat Trailer Thief

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 3, 2018
209 Views
0

Deputies are searching for whoever stole a boat trailer in Newaygo County.

According to the sheriff’s office, this white late nineties Chevy Suburban can be seen with the trailer in Big Prairie Township.

The Suburban is white with black rocker panels, running boards, aftermarket black wheels, with rust along the bottom of the rear doors.

If you have information on the theft or the Suburban’s owner, you can call the sheriff’s office at 231-689-5288 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

 

Post Views: 209



Trending Now
Missaukee County Deputies Find Missing Woman With Dementia
Remington Hernandez September 1, 2018
National Weather Service Confirms Second Tornado in Lake County
Remington Hernandez August 31, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Newaygo County Deputies Ask For Help in Search for Boat Trailer Thief
Share No Comment