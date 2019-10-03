- Advertisement -
Newaygo Co. Police Chief Charged with Sex Crimes

Staff Writer Posted On October 3, 2019
A leading law enforcement officer in Newaygo County has been brought up on sex crime charges…

Fremont Police Chief Randall Wright has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree in both Kent and Ingham Counties.

The charges are a result of a three-month investigation into Wright’s actions in early June.

According to the state police, on a private bus returning from Tiger Stadium, a woman alleges that wright sexually assaulted her.

The bus was traveling through Kent and Ingham counties at the time.

Further details about the alleged assault were not released, but C.S.C. fourth degree constitutes force or coercion.

If convicted, he could face two years in prison.

