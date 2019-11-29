- Advertisement -
Newaygo Co. Man Killed in Overnight House Fire

Staff Writer Posted On November 29, 2019
State police — attempting to get to the bottom of a house fire that took a man’s life overnight Friday.

Troopers responded to a home in Newaygo County in the 9300 block of East 128th Street in Ensley Township just after midnight.

Reports show it was already engulfed in flames.

When fire crews put it out, inside they made a grisly discovery…

59-year-old Rodolfo Quesada was found dead inside.

Fingerprinting technology had to be used to confirm his identity.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this hour.

We’ll update you right here as soon as we know more.

Newaygo Co. Man Killed in Overnight House Fire
