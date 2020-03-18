Newaygo Co. Man Faces Life in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Child Under 13
Posted On March 18, 2020
320 Views0
A man now faces life in prison for sexually assaulting a child under the age 13.
Police say the child told them they were sexually assaulted multiple times by a family friend, that family friend being Thomas K. Herman.
Investigation showed Herman had been assaulting the child since December of 2019.
He is now in Newaygo County Jail for two Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges and faces life in jail.