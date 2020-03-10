Newaygo Co. Man Charged with First Degree Murder

A Newaygo County man is charged with first degree murder.

Authorities say the man who was killed was found with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday.

This man Max Clare is a habitual offender and is now charged with first degree murder.

Police say the stabbing happened at a home on East Maple Street in Croton Township.

Clare is in jail on no bond and will be back in court on March 19th for a probable cause conference.