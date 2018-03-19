New Website Allows Users to Look Up Michigan School Districts’ Fiscal Health

A new website is designed to help see financial information about Michigan Schools.

Called the MI School Financials Dashboard – the site allows users to see the fiscal health of schools across the state.

You can view and compare school revenues and expenditures, as well as student count and funding per student, among other topics.

That information can be seen through an interactive map, allowing users to see the school district, as well as charts and graphs.

The information comes from the information schools are required to report to the Center for Educational Performance and Information.

That website can be found here.