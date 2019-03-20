New Traffic Light Being Installed at US-31, Rennie School Rd.

MDOT is installing a new traffic light at the intersection of US-31 and Rennie School Road in Grand Traverse County.

The Department says the light will help manage additional traffic anticipated with the opening of the new Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in late April.

This work is requiring lane closures with traffic shifts and shoulder closures.

And on Sunday, April 7, the signal will be turned on in “flash” mode.

That will provide a flashing amber caution light for US-31 traffic and a flashing red stop light for Rennie School Road traffic.

However, MDOT expects the light to be fully functional on April 14th.