New Ruling Greenlights Redrawing of MI Congressional Seats Amid Republican Protests

Staff Writer Posted On November 26, 2019
In continuing coverage on gerrymandering concerns in Michigan…

A federal judge, refusing to block the creation of a Michigan commission to redraw seats in congress and the state legislature after the 2020 census.

Republicans are suing.

They claim illegal provisions in the 2018 amendment to the state constitution.

Many partisan elected officials, candidates– or family members are blocked from receiving a commission seat.

Judge Janet Neff sees nothing illegal about these restrictions.

She says, “There is no right to state office or appointment.”

And she rejected a request for an injunction.

The state is mailing 250,000 applications, encouraging people to apply for the state commission.

Jocelyn Benson– Secretary of State– will randomly choose four Democrats and Republicans, as well as five unaffiliated voters.

