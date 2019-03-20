New Navy Ship Named After Ludington Native, Medal of Honor Recipient

A Ludington native and Medal of Honor recipient will now have a newly-commissioned ship named after him.

The Secretary of the Navy has named a future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer in honor of Hospital Corpsman Master Chief William Charette.

He was presented the Medal of Honor for his actions on March 27, 1953, when Chinese soldiers in North Korea attacked and overran two of three Marine hill outposts.

During a counterattack, an enemy grenade landed near Charette, who was providing aid to a wounded Marine.

Charette got on top of the marine, shielding him from the explosion.

The blast rendered Charette unconscious, but when he awoke, he continued to aid Marines.

According to the Navy, Charette was the only living Sailor to receive a Medal of Honor for his actions in the Korean War.

He passed away in 2012.