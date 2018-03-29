New Law Ends Use of Taxpayer Funds for Oil Paintings

It’s a common practice for newly elected officials to take a seat, or sometimes stand, for their official portrait.

Not all of them posed for them, but one thing that was the same for all those that did whether they stood or sat – who footed the bill.

Taxpayers.

But not anymore, a new law signed by President Trump on Tuesday ends the use of federal funds for painted portraits.

The law is called the Eliminating Government-funded Oil-painting, or EGO Act.

It applies to members of Congress, the heads of executive agencies, even the president.

If any of them want to have their portraits painted, like this one from the 80’s of Don Fuqua. they’ll have to pay out of their own pocket.

Some of the portraits, like Fuqua’s, would be more than just of the official, but would include other scenes, like Fuqua’s space theme.

But others would include more than just the official, like Representative Tom Lantos, who had his painted while holding his poodle.

A 2017 report listed the prices for these portraits could range from $19,000 to more than $46,000 each.

That’s why Senator Bill Cassidy said he had long pushed for this bill to pass.

He tweeted Wednesday morning saying that while our debt is over $20 trillion, there’s no excuse to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on paintings each year.

Thanks @realDonaldTrump for signing the Eliminating Government-funded Oil-painting (EGO) Act into law. I came to Congress to cut wasteful spending. Our debt is over $20 trillion. There’s no excuse for spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on paintings of government officials. — Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) March 28, 2018