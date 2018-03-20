- Advertisement -
New Law Adds $175 Million for Road Construction Projects

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On March 20, 2018
On Tuesday Governor Snyder signed legislation that increases funding for road projects.

The law adds $175 million to transportation projects statewide – the majority of which will be immediately available for local roads this upcoming construction season.

Snyder says they are accelerating improvements for this upcoming season, adding $800 million more in new state funding.

The road funding disbursements from the state will be made to local road agencies on April 4.

Sixty-one percent of the road funding from the state goes to local roads and the remaining 39 percent goes to state highways and interstate freeways.

One of the projects highlighted was Old US-27 south of Gaylord.

The $800 million is the most state funds ever appropriated in a single year for road and bridge construction.

