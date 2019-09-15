New Lake Sturgeon Seasons on St. Marys River

As part of a catch-and-release season, anglers can now target lake sturgeon at an Upper Peninsula waterbody.

These new opportunities come thanks to a regulation change approved at last week’s meeting of the natural resources commission.

Included in the change is the St. Marys River in Chippewa County.

You can fish from the Soo Locks downstream to the De Tour Village and Drummond Island ferry terminals to the south, and from Hay Point to Cherry Island then north to the international boundary for the northeast.

This change was made in part due to analysis that anticipates no negative impact on the increasing lake sturgeon population.