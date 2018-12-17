New Judge Appointed to Cheboygan, Presque Isle County Circuit Court

Gov. Rick Snyder has appointed judge to the 53rd Circuit Court in Cheboygan and Presque Isle Counties.

Aaron Gauthier will serve in the position left vacant after the retirement Judge Scott Pavlich.

Synder says Gauthier “has a wide range of legal experience and a strong reputation of integrity.”

He currently works as a commissioner for the Michigan Supreme Court, focusing on legal analysis, research, and writing.

Previously, he worked as a general practitioner handling civil and criminal litigation, including appeals, and as an assistant prosecutor for Cheboygan County.

Gauthier will serve for two years, before having to seek reelection.